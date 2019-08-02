Best Made Co. The Quick Dry Ball Cap Get It

I’ve been stopped on the streets and asked by men and women alike where this hat is from more times than I can count. It’s not because it’s outlandishly trendy; it’s style is pretty utilitarian, but that’s the beauty of it. You can wear it every day, whether you’re running errands or hauling it up a mountain. Its nylon makeup really lets it breathe, too, so it’s quick to dry even if it gets soaked from sweat or a rain squall. Take it paddleboarding or kayaking; it’s floatable and crushable (thanks to a foam brim), so it’s a breeze to cram in a pack when it’s not on your head. This is the adventure cap of summer. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$38; bestmadeco.com]