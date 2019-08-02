Best Made Co. The Quick Dry Ball CapGet It
I’ve been stopped on the streets and asked by men and women alike where this hat is from more times than I can count. It’s not because it’s outlandishly trendy; it’s style is pretty utilitarian, but that’s the beauty of it. You can wear it every day, whether you’re running errands or hauling it up a mountain. Its nylon makeup really lets it breathe, too, so it’s quick to dry even if it gets soaked from sweat or a rain squall. Take it paddleboarding or kayaking; it’s floatable and crushable (thanks to a foam brim), so it’s a breeze to cram in a pack when it’s not on your head. This is the adventure cap of summer. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor
[$38; bestmadeco.com]Back to top