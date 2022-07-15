Big Agnes Camp Robber Bedroll GET IT

Car camping is not what it used to be. With the popularity of “van life” and “glamping,” pitching a tent and rolling out a mat with a regular old sleeping bag next to your compact car can feel bit antiquated—unless that is the vibe you are going for. With camping digs so nice and comfortable, why not make your next tent sleep (or inside your car sleep) a bit more agreeable? Sure you can literally take your sheets and duvets off your bed at home and bring them in your car, but why not have some made for camping?

Big Agnes, the ever-innovative maker of durable and famously lightweight camping equipment has come up with a clever way to have a “camp bed” that is luxurious enough to use at home, but made for sleeping outdoors.

The Camp Robber Bedroll is a nifty sleep system for summer camping. The top layer is a removal light but warm, quilted camp blanket filled with 650 fill DownTek™ that “repels water while maintaining insulating value.” It is bluesign® Certified and uses a PFC-free water-repellent chemistry. The bottom layer is your “sheet” and can be zipped together with the blanket. This layer is made with a soft Polyester cotton blend with a PFC-free water-repellent finish. The sides of the “sheet” are made with a durable polyester ripstop that also uses a PFC-free water-repellent finish. These sides are adjustable Pad Cinch System and fits over most camp pads (the Camper Robber Bedroll comes in two sizes: wide long 25″ x 78″ and double wide 50″ x 78″.)

The bottom layer also has two pillow pockets. Both the cinch system and the pocket keep pads/pillows in place, while the zip feature joins both layers and keeps things cozy. The Camp Robber is easy to wash and packs down small. It is a fantastic product that might seem niche at first glance, but is a truly versatile piece of camp gear.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199.95-$299.95; bigagnes.com]

