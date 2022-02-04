Big Agnes Danvers Pullover GET IT

In the market for a new technical winter coat? Well, we just got our hands on one that’s not only surprisingly warm in freezing temps, but it’s also as lightweight as we’ve ever seen. We’re talking about the Danvers Pullover from Big Agnes.

Now, it should go as no surprise that the fine crew over at Big Agnes has released something as impressive as this pullover, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the versatility of this piece. With 850 FP DownTek water-repellent down, this jacket can serve well as your outer layer on most winter days, but it’ll also fit the bill as your underlayer when the weather really turns nasty. This pullover can stand up in just about any outdoor winter pursuit.

Made from bluesign certified materials, it has an ultra-stylish athletic fit with insulated front kangaroo pockets, and it uses less stitching than traditional quilt lines in its design which bumps up the warmth-to-weight ratio. It packs down into almost nothing for easy transport, it’s ultra-featherweight, and it simply looks so damn-nice. This is a jacket that you’ll take with you on your daily winter errands, as well as your week-long backcountry touring kit. This is a must-have for any outdoorsperson that needs performance, as well as style, in every setting they find themselves in.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$249.95; bigagnes.com]

