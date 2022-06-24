Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4 Tent GET IT

‘Tis the season to get outdoors. And when it comes to any camping trip, the most important piece of gear you can pack, is your tent. Thankfully, we’ve just found the best bang-for-your-buck family tent on the market for under $500. We’d like you to meet the Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4.

While this is certainly not a backpacker’s tent, this is a perfect park-and-pitch tent for any drive-to campsite. It packs down into a 10.5×25-inch stuff sack weighing in at a manageable 11 lbs. 15 oz. This tent is not meant to be hauled for miles on the trail, but it fits the bill in tremendous fashion right out of the tailgate of your SUV.

The fly and floor are built with polyester taffeta with a 1500mm waterproof polyurethane coating, the tent body is made from polyester taffeta breathable fabric and nylon mesh, and all the seams are enforced with waterproof polyurethane tape—This thing is built to last, and tough as nails. Its Pressfit aluminum poles attach ultra-simple to the tent body with ergonomic plastic clips and sleeves, and the whole thing simply comes together in a matter of minutes thanks to its color-coded webbing and buckles.

This three-season tent is the perfect addition to any 4-person family, two-person-plus-dogs family, or even two people that simply enjoy their space. Its interior height measures almost 6-feet so most people are more than comfortable changing and walking about, and the overall structure and engineering of this tent gives you all the confidence you need while out under the stars.

The high-volume architecture of this tent makes is one of the finest we’ve used in years… and it’ll last. This thing is built for real-world application, and the brand’s reputation is nothing to scoff at. Any Big Agnes product is legit—every outdoorsperson knows this.

The Spicer Peak 4 is our new favorite tent for our little four-person clan, and it’ll serve us just about all year long. There isn’t a better family tent on the market right now for casual campers. This is the tent you need to upgrade to this summer, trust us.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$449; bigagnes.com]

