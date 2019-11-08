Billykirk Leather Valet Tray GET IT

A place to drop your keys, wallet, phone, and Rolex is exactly what your desk is probably lacking. My work set-up recently got a whole lot more organized, functional, and, most of all, stylish since I started to use this vegetable-tanned Billykirk leather tray. It makes for a perfect gift: You can monogram it with up to three letters in the center of the tray (we dig the plain bold font). If you want to skip the initials, they also have a skull, motorcycle, and other designs. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$38; billykirk.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!