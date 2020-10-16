BioLite 750 Headlamp GET IT

With fall swiftly approaching, the weather begins to cool down, the leaves start to change into vibrant oranges and yellows, and inevitably, the days will soon become significantly shorter. However, with this lack of sunlight, you shouldn’t discouraged to get outdoors after the sun has set. That being said, a solid headlamp is the perfect tool to keep you active when the darkness falls. And thankfully, the fine folks over BioLite have just dropped their latest offering to the ultra-high-quality headlamp game: the HeadLamp 750.

Having just released the HeadLamp 750 this week, the crew at BioLite has offered one of the finest (and most powerful) pro-level headlamps we’ve ever tested. As you may have guessed, it pumps out an amazing 750 lumens, which is an impressive number given how pleasantly compact this headlamp is (utilizing BioLite’s proprietary 3D SlimFit construction, it weighs in at just over 5 ounces).

In the field, this thing works ever-so well. In nearly pitch black conditions, we had no trouble navigating the brush and rocks while operating throughout the campsite. And with up to 150 hours of battery life (on Low mode), we had no issues with having to recharge during a full weekend trip. It charges via micor-USB (included), and is even water resistant should you encounter inclement weather. Not to mention the almost limitless applications of this headlamp with its several lighting modes—Red Flood, White Spot, White Flood, 30 Second Burst, White Strobe, Spot + Flood, Rear Red Strobe, as well as Rear Red Flood (most of which are also dimmable). There aren’t many situations where this headlamp wouldn’t handle the job properly.

If you’re looking for your next piece of gear for that upcoming adventure trip, or you’re just looking to get your nightly 5k in after work, the HeadLamp 750 is a no brainer.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$99.95; bioliteenergy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!