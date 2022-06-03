BioLite Campstove Complete Cook Kit GET IT

What a wonderous little device. Cooking over an open flame is usually not all that efficient. When you build a fire at your campsite or favorite beach spot, you either have to collect or bring a lot of wood with you. There isn’t always a lot of good fuel around and wood is heavy to carry. Now if the goal is to have a big social affair, of course you want a big, raging inferno. However, if you have limited fuel for your fire on an adventure, BioLite’s Campstove is a perfectly easy, light piece, enabling you to cook your food (and do more) on the most minimal amount of fuel in this 8.5-inch high device.

The genius of the BioLite Campstove is that it turns fire into electricity. The thermoelectric generator converts your heat into power. Number one, you can plug a device into the US B Port to charge it. You can store that energy for later, even when there’s no fire. Number two, the electricity powers the Airflow System, which oxygenates your fire to make it burn more efficiently. So instead of needing a bunch of kindling, the entire Sunday newspaper, lighter fluid and several logs to cook with, you can literally whip up full meals on just a few twigs, pinecones or burning pellets in the Burn Chamber.

It also recaptures the smoke and heat that is escaping for even more efficiency. Simply put, your initial fire creates energy to power a fan that makes it hotter, more efficient and burns longer. It boils one liter of water in 4.5 minutes. And in the spirit of “we thought of everything,” there’s an LED dashboard that tells you how much energy your fire is producing and how much power you’re storing as well as a Flexlight flexible arm powered by your fire with an LED light, so you can see what you’re doing in the dark.

It’s all kinds of brilliant, but somewhat expected from BioLite, who also use their technology and portion of their proceeds to bring safe, efficient, and reliable energy to 23 needy countries (3.6 million people) in Africa and Asia. Environmentally speaking, their products have also saved over 700 tons of CO2e around the world. The kit is rounded out with a stainless steel kettle pot (that stores the stove for packing), grill top, and coffee press.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$249.95; bioliteenergy.com]

