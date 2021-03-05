BioLite FirePit Cook Accessory Kit GET IT

There aren’t many things better than cooking over an open wood-burning flame. The smoky flavors you get from the wood, that wonderful char that can’t be duplicated, and the simple satisfaction of grilling the primitive way. That being said, BioLite has created what could be the most simple, yet sophisticated, open-flame grilling experience we’ve tested in quite some time. While we’ve reviewed their stellar FirePit in the past, they’ve recently done one better and released a complete cooking kit to be paired with it. What was once just an amazing open fire experience, now doubles as your go-to cooking tool.

The BioLite FirePit Cook Accessory Kit comes complete with a sturdy grill lid, an ultra durable pre-seasoned cast-iron griddle, a prep and grill toolkit (knife, tongs, spatula, and storage mat), as well as a fantastic FirePit FirePoker to keep your flame controlled and optimal for whatever you’re cooking.

The possibilities of what you can grill are limitless. From steaks and seafood, to a healthy veggie medley, to early morning eggs and bacon, and even pancakes for the kiddos. The griddle is easy to clean and the toolkit gives you every tool you’ll need for any type of food.

If you already own a BioLite FirePit, then this kit should be your next purchase. And even you’re new to BioLite’s gear, then you can even purchase the full kit (including the FirePit). This whole setup has been one of our favorite go-to rituals while remaining locked down during the past year.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$152.82; bioliteenergy.com]

