BioLite Headlamp 330

When headed into the backcountry (or even just a family camping trip with the kiddos) a headlamp is one of the most vital pieces of gear you need to pack. And you never want to get cheap when it comes to your headlamp—You never want your light source to go black when you need it most.

And this season, we got to test out several items from BioLite, including their lightweight yet ultra-powerful Headlamp 330. This USB rechargeable headlamp packs a major punch when it comes to performance, boasts 40 hours of use on LO mode (3.5 hours on HIGH), and with its 3D SlimFit construction, you barely notice that you have it on your head—No bouncing and no loose fumbling whatsoever.

It weighs in at an impressive 69 grams, and the front profile measures a tiny 9mm. Not to mention that it pumps out 330 lumens, so you’ll be able to light your way or locate that critical piece of gear once Mother Nature’s lights go out. If you’ve ever been frustrated with a sub-par light source while off the grid, then we highly recommend diving into the Headlamp 330 from BioLite. It’ll exceed your expectations and keep your world lit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$59.95; bioliteenergy.com]

