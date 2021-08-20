bläanks 60 x 80″ Oversized Picnic Throw GET IT

Even though many kids are back in school this week, summer’s not over quite yet. The days are still long, and the air is still warm, which means outdoor relaxing all over the country is still in the cards. And for any outdoor pursuit that requires a comfortable foundation, we highly recommend the bläanks Oversized Picnic Throw Blanket.

This blanket is so unbelievably useful—It’s durable, comfortable, portable, and ever-so capable. It’s oversized (60”x80”) so there’s plenty of room for multiple people along with picnic/beach gear, it’s made from 100-percent recycled cotton, it’s knitted in the U.S., and frankly, it has us covered in just about any situation we throw at it. From getting comfy on the grass for the kids’ soccer game, to enjoying an afternoon picnic at the beach, to snuggling up on the couch at home, this throw is by far the finest example of a do-it-all blanket that we’ve ever seen.

Bonus: The brand prides itself in its sustainability, using a recycled cotton blend yarn that’s made from 50-percent recycled cotton fabric scraps (pre-consumer) and 50-percent recycled polyester (post-consumer). This is a purchase you can certainly feel good about as you wallow in the Great Outdoors.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$195; blaanks.com]

