It’s officially blanket season all over the country. There really isn’t a better feeling than cozying up with an ultra-comfy blanket draped over your whole body on cold fall/winter day or night. And while blankets may seem to you like an easily obtained utilitarian household product, we just found the last blanket we might ever buy. Introducing the 60×80 Big Blanket from bläanks.

This brand is so rad, we don’t even know where to start. First off, this sustainable brand knits exceptionally made indoor/outdoor pillows and throw blankets right here in the U.S. with zero waste. And the oversized Big Blanket knitted from the highest-quality recycled cotton fiber is our new favorite throw blanket for everything from movie night on the couch, to beach bonfire, to backyard glass of Zinfandel. It measures an massive 60×80 inches, it’s weighted perfectly for that solid comfort you need outdoors, but still feels soft and stretchy for letting your legs go the distance on the sofa.

It’s built to last, it’s fade-resistant for extensive outdoor use, and it’s made for the whole family—we can personally attest to that. It comfortably accommodates my wife and our two kids without anyone having to battle for ‘blanket real estate.’

This is, by far, the best throw blanket we’ve ever used. It’s not only the perfect addition to any active family this fall/winter season, but it’s also the ultimate holiday gift for just about anybody on your shopping list.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$225; blaanks.com]

