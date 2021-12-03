Black Crows Mirus Cor Skis GET IT

If you own a pair or two of skis by the French brand Black Crows, then it should be no surprise that their latest creation, the Mirus Cor, is a true masterpiece—or as we like to say a “master-piste.” Made to “air carve,” the Mirus is a bit of a Franken-ski and is the brain child of Black Crows founder, Julien Regnier.

Regnier, a former freestyle innovator and Olympic mogul skier, might not have formal training in shaping skis, but he has something that can’t be taught: creativity and chutzpah. This snappy resort ski is all fun with a medium-soft flex but reliably holds an edge even in the most dismal conditions. Unlike other “skinny” skis, the 87 underfoot of the Mirus has some real “curves” with a “deep” rocker and soft flex that one might see on a wider ski finished with a split tail, the Mirus is a bit weird but absolutely wonderful and worth every penny of its price tag.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$839.95; black-crows.com]

