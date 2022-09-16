Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker GET IT

While canned cocktails have made hosting a party easier, we’d argue that cracking one open isn’t as cool as using the Bev. This 12x12x15-inch bartender pulls from the five major base spirits—vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin, and rum, along with water—then mixes the liquor with the Bartesian pod you selected, pouring out a cocktail in about 30 seconds. If you have a Keurig, the Bev works in just about the same way.

We took it to a Labor Day weekend party and it stole the show. The Bartesian pods, which come in more than 50 flavors and are filled with juice, bitters, and extracts, have a bar code on them that the Bev reads so it knows which spirits to pull from to mix the drink. And with up to 7 inches of space, you have plenty of room to add in whatever kind of cocktail glass you want—from a martini to a rocks glass.

And using the Bev was simple enough that we only had to demo it once before guests figured out how to make their own drinks—there is no app to fuss with, only a dial and button. Each of the spirits loads into the machine in a specific location and you can thread the machine’s stainless steel straws into standard-sized 750 ml liquor bottles, or later this year, upgrade to bottles that match the water bottle ($50) if you want a more uniform appearance. Load the pod in, then rotate the dial on top to pick the cocktail’s strength, and then press mix—that’s about it. The dial lets you select the volume of liquor, from none (which is a mocktail mixed with water) to strong.

Generally speaking, a light cocktail uses about 1.5-2 ounces of liquor; regular pulls about 2-3 ounces; strong 2.5-3.5 ounces. We tested Bartesian’s Classic Collection cocktail set, a six-pod roundup with favorites like whiskey sour, margarita, old fashion, and cosmo.

Does this replace the quality of a skilled bartender? Probably not—but then again, you’re not getting barista-level coffee with a Keurig either. The cocktails were a crowd pleaser, especially given the effort involved, and it’s a cool way to pick a different drink each time. The Classic Collection we used retails for about $15, or about $2.50 per drink. The only knock we have is about finding the pods themselves. While they might be in brick-and-mortar stores nationally (like Kohl’s and Macy’s) we had a hard time finding any before the party, so you’ll want to plan ahead to order online, or join Bartesian’s subscription service. The pods last about six months but you can get another two months if you store them in the refrigerator.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$289; blackanddecker.com]

