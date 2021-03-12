BLADELIFEGet It
You may not be going on too many dates these days, but you still need to look sharp for all those damn Zoom calls. Instead of shaving with a sub-par blade or shelling out money replacing blade cartridges, opt for this device. Its co-founders spent the last two years perfecting the tool; it makes blades last twice as long by keeping them sealed in an airtight, moisture-free environment between shaves. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor
[$20; bladelife.com]
