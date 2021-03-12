BLADELIFE Get It

You may not be going on too many dates these days, but you still need to look sharp for all those damn Zoom calls. Instead of shaving with a sub-par blade or shelling out money replacing blade cartridges, opt for this device. Its co-founders spent the last two years perfecting the tool; it makes blades last twice as long by keeping them sealed in an airtight, moisture-free environment between shaves. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$20; bladelife.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!