BLDG Active Skin Repair

This product is made for the active family. And while you might picture the active family to be sitting happily in the grass beside their clean, restored 1978 VW van with a quiver of surfboards on the roof, bikes on the back hatch and a rainbow shooting out of the tailpipe, the active family actually deals with bugs, breakdowns, and blistering heat.

BLDG Active is all-natural, non-toxic and doesn’t sting (which is pretty amazing). And that’s all great but what makes takes it to the next level is HOCI, a naturally occurring molecule produced by white blood cells. It’s essentially delivering an abundance of the healing substance your body already produces in medical-grade form.

And it works wonders on everything from bug bites to surf rash to open cuts.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$24.99: Found in many of your favorite surf shops or target.com]

