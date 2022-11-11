Blizzard Hustle 9 Skis GET IT

The new Hustle line of skis from Blizzard fits into the emerging category of lightweight freeride (yes, that’s a thing). Parts of its construction mirror a typical touring ski (designed to cut ounces and walk uphill faster) and a freeride ski, and other components are more akin to freeride, with a stiff platform that performs well on variable snowpack.

The Hustle 9 is specifically built for those people who are short on free time but really get after it–working late, rising early, climbing fast, and ripping big turns, even if they have to use a headlamp. The 9 is light enough to use for big ski mountaineering missions, while stable enough to tackle steep slopes on the descent.

Made from a blended core that optimizes the flex of the ski, beech and poplar are concentrated underfoot, to provide strength where you want it, while still being playful at the tip and tail. Added carbon fiber and fiberglass provide extra stability, while allowing the tips and tails to remain nimble. The rocker and sidecut take notes from freeride skis, which adds confidence in technical backcountry terrain.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$749.95; rei.com]

