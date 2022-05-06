BLUEVIEW Pacific Shoes GET IT

If you’re a fan of supporting brands that truly pride themselves in sustainability, then we’ve got the next eco-conscious brand that you need to have on your radar. Introducing the world’s first biodegradable shoe: the BLUEVIEW Pacific. After six years of R&D, the crew over at BLUEVIEW developed Soleic—a first-of-its-kind plant-based material—for the insole. And on top of that, their shoes are all built with a plant-based polyurethane foam as the foundation, and ‘Plant Knit’ (the world’s first plant-based and fully biodegradable machine knit material) uppers, making for one of the most ground-breaking pieces of footwear we’ve seen in many years.

And all of this eco-friendly production doesn’t take anything away from comfort and capability. While we’d certainly categorize these as more of a casual shoe, we’ve been loving them in all types of environments. From sunny beach days, to cool park picnics, to grocery store runs, to picking the kids up from school… the BLUEVIEW Pacific shoes simply fit wherever you put them. And the aesthetic is so simple, yet refined, and very thoughtfully designed with a solid and durable feel—These shoes aren’t breaking down on you any time soon.

If you’re in the market for a the perfect pair iof summertime shoes, then look no further. All sustainable specs aside, these are really a fine pair of footwear for all walks of life. And given the mantra of the brand, these are a purchase that you will definitely feel good about. They also make the perfect gift for the eco-warrior in your life. They come in men’s and women’s sizes, and either Vintage Black or Sand Dune colorways.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$135; blueviewfootwear.com]

