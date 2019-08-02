Blundstone Active Series Get It

If you’re not a flip-flop or sandals kind of guy, Blundstone’s new Active Series is a summer godsend. They boast the same aesthetic you’ve come to know and love, only the boots are way lighter than the originals. Enjoy greater breathability and flexibility without sacrificing comfort and durability. There’s a steel shank for stability, a footbed designed to absorb shock, and a rough-and-ready outsole. Take them from the beach to the trails to the brewpub. You just might not want to take them off. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$169.95; blundstone.com]