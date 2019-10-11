Blundstone Heritage Classic 1316 Get It

The Heritage Classic 1316 has street-style appeal with job-site brawn, offering comfort, protection, and excellent support. A cushioned EVA footbed coupled with its ergonomic design help reduce fatigue and disperse shock, and a steel shank lends a greater foundation of stability. Often do laborious work? The rubber outsole grip is rated slip-resistant in oil, acid, and organic fat, and heat-resistant to 284ºF. There are 12 distinct materials and colors to choose from, but we’re loving the black leather with fire-engine red detailing in the elastic, sole, and contrast stitching. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$204.95; blundstone.com]