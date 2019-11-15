Blunt XL Umbrella GET IT

We know it can be rough dropping $100 on an umbrella, an accessory that’s easy to leave behind and, even if you should hold onto it, will likely fail on you in the not-too-distant future. Instead, invest in one with a great design, and you’ll be less likely to dismiss it, and forget it at a restaurant or Uber. Blunt’s XL umbrella checks off a lot of boxes we want when the skies open up. It unfurls to 4.5 feet in diameter, which is plenty of shelter for two, but at less than 2 pounds (with an aluminum shaft) it’s not a bulky carry. It fends off winds up to 72 mph—yeah, we realize there’s little chance we’ll be standing upright at that kind of velocity. And maybe the best design element: no more sharp tips. Blunt engineered the ends that hold the canopy to open without a metal spike which adds the right amount of tension to what’s an easy wear point. —Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$99; bluntumbrellas.com]

