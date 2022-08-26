BN3TH Pro Boxer Brief GET IT

Underwear is often the last thing that guys enjoy spending money on. Why not to true to those boxer briefs that you bought back in 2010 that are worn out and sagging in all the wrong places? However, we think that spending good money on “what’s beneath” is a sound investment. This is the very mantra of our new favorite underwear brand, BN3TH. “It begins with what’s BN3TH” the brand touts, and we couldn’t agree more. Having tested out several of the higher-end boxer brief brands over the years, we have to say that BN3TH knocks it out of the park when it comes to comfort, fit, mobility, breathability, and overall handsome aesthetic.

They feature the brand’s IONIC+ NO STINK Technology, they fit slim with no fly (who ever uses the fly anyway?), and a 6.5-inch length (which we think is the perfect balance between high-rise briefs and longer active shorts for athletes). They also boast their ultra-comfy MyPakage Pouch Technology (which hold your goods in just the right place all day long).

They’re built with flatlock stitching for a smooth feel on the skin, and the solid (yet soft and cushy) 1 3/8-inch waistband is one of the fienst we’ve ever worn. It stays in place, and never irritates—Wins across the board. They also offer dozens of colorways and alternative fits for whatever your style “beneath” might look like. Try out a pair or two of any of the BN3TH boxer briefs, and we’re confident that you’ll likely become a loyal customer for life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$35; bn3th.com]

