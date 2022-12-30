Body Glove Heritage Hooded Puffer Jacket GET IT

Winter is officially here and temperatures all across the country right now are at all-time lows. This means that it’s time to gear up for bone-chilling weather. Our recommendation? Start by getting yourself into a high-quality puffer jacket. And the latest head-turner that we just got our hands on is the Heritage Hooded Puffer from legacy wetsuit brand Body Glove—A tried-and-true brand that makes outdoor gear the right way, and keeps your body warm and toasty in and out of the water.

The Heritage Hooded Puffer is made from 100-percent recycled polyester, so you can feel good about this piece, and it’s one of the lightest and most-packable jackets we’ve ever had in our kit—yet it does not compromise on impressive heat retention on frigid evenings and icey cold dawn patrol sessions.

Its relaxed fit is a nice touch, allowing room for several layers underneath, but it doesn’t feel overly baggy or loose when worn alone. We used this jacket on several early morning surfs, as well as a weekend trip to the local mountains for a couple days on the slopes, and it simply did its one job impeccably. While we wouldn’t highly recommend this jacket as your go-to ski/snowboard jacket, it could certainly do the job if you needed it to.

Its cuffs are comfy and secure, its zippers are top-quality, and its hood is toasty for your ears and spacious on your dome with plenty of range of motion when it comes to peripheral vision. This is a superb jacket at a price point that sits well below others on the market of this same caliber. We think that the Heritage Puffer is a no-brainer for any outdoor enthusiast.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$105; bodyglove.com]

