Body Glove Performer 11′ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Package GET IT

Standup Paddleboards can be expensive. And then you have to buy a paddle, maybe a leash, something to keep your phone in, and racks for the car. They’re big, heavy and take up a lot of room in your garage. They can be so cumbersome that you might even just stop toting in on weekend trips and adventures. Body Glove seems to have considered all of that and just put out this updated version of their Performer 11-foot inflatable at an attractive price point.

Now you don’t need 12 feet of wall or space or a new board rack in your garage. This board can be stored (deflated in its own backpack that takes up a fraction of the space) much easier in a closet, shed or crawl space. This SUP’s AirFrame construction is made of heavy-duty puncture-resistant PVC and pumps up to a rigid shape. The interior has a triple-layer stringer above and below the core to resist compression and stretching. Triple-layer side rails maximize stiffness when paddling and help reinforce when you strap it down.

Using the dual action hand pump, I took it out and had it inflated and ready to go in ten minutes. After the first time, you can probably do it even quicker. It paddled as nice as possible for an inflatable. You won’t be racing, fighting giant fish or doing ten-mile paddles on it, but with ease of storage and prep, this could be great for car camping, van life or living aboard a boat.

And Body Glove really thought of everything. In addition to the pump, it comes with an adjustable paddle (that breaks down into easy storage size), a 10-foot coil ankle leash, repair kit and phone dry bag. There is a tow-point connection up front so the board can double as a tow-toy behind a boat, a GoPro attachment, storage lashes up front, a handle that doubles as a water bottle holder and lash points for your cooler. Good addition to your outdoor gear that travels easy and won’t break the bank. BONUS: For every board sold, Body Glove plants one tree. —Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$399.99; bodyglove.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!