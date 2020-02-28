Boll & Branch Colorblock Sheet Set Get It

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to have to break in my sheets, washing them a dozen times to yield that airy, sumptuous next-to-skin feel expected of luxury bedding. With Boll & Branch’s Colorblock Collection, you don’t have to. Their newest offering is made of 100 percent organic cotton that drapes over your body without trapping heat or feeling oppressive. Their classic white sateen comes with colorblocking in shore (grayish blue) and pewter (grey) that lends the perfect amount of contrast, maintaining a modern yet minimalist aesthetic. I also love the company’s commitment to ethical manufacturing. They’ve made a stand against unfair pay and living wages for their farmers and factory workers, as well as the employment of child labor. If you’re going to update your bedding for spring, Boll & Branch gets my top recommendation. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $220; bollandbranch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!