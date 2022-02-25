Bollé Chronoshield Glasses GET IT

If you’re a big fan of throwback style when it comes to sunglasses, then you certainly know all about the classic Chronoshield glasses from Bollé. These glasses were most definitely ahead of their time in the ‘80s, and their reputation for performance still stands today.

The tried-and-true frames are now paired with Bollé’s Volt+ lenses—which are the first sunglass lenses ever to be created using AI. The result is a lens that boasts 30-percent superior color enhancement, while still upholding your natural white balance. Not to mention its ultra-high-performance polarization and optimized depth perception, this a lens that performs at the highest level for outdoor conditions of all types.

The frames are lightweight, but still feel extra sturdy for whatever type of outdoor pursuits you like to tackle, and the foam padding that fits across your forehead is designed specifically for all-day excursions without any discomfort or fuss at all. These are a pair of glasses that you can trust to perform at the highest level no matter where you find yourself on any given adventure. Their style is timeless, their performance relentless, and their application is limitless. But let’s be honest: The swagger that these shades bring to the table is just too-damn cool that we can’t think of any place we won’t have these packed in our kit. From beach day with the kids, to the daily commute on the Interstate, to high-altitude alpine descents… the Chronoshield fits the bill.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$210; bolle.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!