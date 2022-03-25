Bollé MAMMOTH Snow Goggles get

We love spring skiing and riding. The crisp and cool mornings turn to warm and sunny afternoons in sweatshirts, t-shirts, sometimes swim trunks, and that all-too-familiar springtime goggle tan. We all know it’s of the utmost importance to keep your eyes protected all season long, but in the springtime, the bright glare off the snow seems to be exponentially more potent. This is where our new favorite goggles came in to save the day. We’re talking about the MAMMOTH from Bollé.

Now, you’d likely expect nothing less form the legacy brand when it comes to performance, but we think they’ve outdone themselves with these large-frame beauties. The field of view you get with these goggles is superb, and while they are the largest fit in the whole Bollé range, we think they’d serve any size skier or rider wonderfully. They’ll fit perfectly paired with any helmet, thanks to their articulated outriggers, and their symmetrical ventilation system truly optimizes airflow and virtually eliminates any fogging.

These are highly technical goggles built for not only the backcountry and high-stakes situations, but also for afternoon pond skimming and springtime aprés shenanigans. The season ain’t over just yet.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$170; bolle.com]

