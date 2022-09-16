Bombas x Cotopaxi Merino Wool Hiking Calf Sock GET IT

Autumn is our favorite time of year to hit the trails. The weather has cooled off, the fall colors are stunning, and we get to add a few comfy layers to our go-to hiking kit. And recently, we got the chance to slip our feet into possibly the finest fall hiking socks we’ve ever tied. We’re talking about the Bombas x Cotopaxi Merino Wool Hiking Calf Sock.

This new collection checks all the boxes: ultra-technical and capable construction, paired with the vibrant, unique style of Cotopaxi. They look as good as they perform in the field, and they’re built to last. This collection repurposes leftover Merino Wool from past collections (a technique that Bombas took out of the Cotopaxi playbook). This blend of materials not only keep waste out of landfills, but it also creates some pleasantly unique color combinations (another staple from the fine folks at Cotopaxi).

The full blend includes Merino Wool, elastine, and nylon, making for an ultra-durable sock without compromising on breathability, comfort, and movement. We hiked for hours on several occasions without one complaint about our feet. We prefer the calf socks for our hiking boots, and even find ourselves choosing these when we wear our low-top trail running shoes.

While we love these socks on our weekly hikes, they are the perfect choice for just about any outdoor pursuit. From running to cycling to camping, and for daily errands like the grocery store and even Happy Hour, these socks are styled and constructed to fit your lifestyle as well as they fit your colorful personality. These socks need to be in your footwear kit this season.

BONUS: For every pair of socks purchased from this collaboration, a pair of Bombas socks will be given to organizations committed to ending homelessness. This is a purchase that you can feel good about.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$26; bombas.com]

