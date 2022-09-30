Bombora Wanderer PFD Belt Type III GET IT

During any aquatic endeavor, it’s always crucial to have a personal floatation device (PFD) on-hand should anything go awry. But those bulky life jackets you used to wear when you were a kid are just too cumbersome to work well for many water activities. This is where the Wanderer PFD Belt Type III from Bombora comes in to (literally) save the day.

This potentially life-saving little device attaches comfortably right at your hip (about the size of a classic fanny pack), it’s U.S. Coast Guard approved, and is simply one of those pieces of gear that you can count on when things go sideways. It’s the perfect solution for standup paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, and even boating and fishing.

All you do is fit this PFD to your waist before your adventure, and should anything go wrong, you simply tug on the plastic pull-cord to deploy the flotation device via CO2 cartridge. It inflates instantaneously and keeps you afloat in precarious aquatic situations.

This is the type of product that you hope you’ll never need to use, but always provides that peace of mind while you’re on any body of water. And the best part? You barely notice you even have it on.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$140; bomboragear.com]

