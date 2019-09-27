Boosted Rev Get It

E-scooters are booming in popularity in cities like Atlanta, Santa Monica, and Austin, where commuters and tourists enjoy zipping around. And while New York City is holding out from allowing docked scooters from hitting its streets, you can still get your kicks on your own personal scooter, like the Boosted Rev. After all, any mode of transportation that helps reduce carbon emissions and reduces traffic deserves our undivided attention. Boosted first gained notoriety with their electric skateboard line, but their luxe new e-scooter is a real standout. It’s swift and sturdy, weighing in at 46 lbs and reaching top speeds of 24 mph. Its footpad is wider than most and weatherproof, providing a stable base.

The Throttle Wheel allows for one-handed acceleration and braking with the roll of your thumb. There are actually three ways to brake (a mechanical disc brake, rear fender brake, and electric braking), so you never feel out of control. As a relative scooter novice, I was pleased to see Boosted Rev has multiple modes depending on your skill level. It’s a little pricey. But if you’re looking to invest in something that looks sleek and will last for years to come, this is it. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[$1,599; boostedboards.com]