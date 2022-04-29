Breeo X Series 24 Smokeless Fire Pit GET IT

How many times do you go to someone’s house and see that old cheap metal firepit just rotting in their backyard? The X Series 24 from Breeo won’t be that sad old fire pit. It’s stainless steel and made in the USA; quite simply built to last. There’s also a lot of ways you can use the X. The Series 24 is a 27.5-inch diameter, which means you can pretty much take it with you on a camping or other outdoor trip. This comes in handy where fires are tough to start and the technology allows you to build a hotter, longer burning fire with less wood than an open campfire which (particularly helpful when headed to a place where firewood isn’t plentiful.)

Even in your backyard, it means you don’t have to stack cords of wood for a few weeks of outdoor hangs. The X Airflow system is a raised air vent that allows better oxygen flow, feeding the fire. The Double Wall Technology concentrates and economizes the heat. Hot air gets “recycled” between the inner and outer wall, mixing with the smoke and creating a secondary combustion for more heat. And while it’s not technically totally “smokeless” that process burns a lot of the smoke, keeping a huge amount from escaping and making everything smell like the fire. And all this brings us to the fact that this is designed for cooking on—in the wild or in your yard.

Breeo has a whole line of cooktops to get the most flavor out of your firepit. There’s a hot-rolled carbon steel Searplate Griddle and Outpost Grill, as well as a range of accessories should you really get into it. All of these are designed for bigger meals and entertaining groups. Because is there any better way to spend time with family and friends than cooking and eating outside? And in a few years, it won’t be that sad old firepit broken down next to the patio.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$579; breeo.com]

