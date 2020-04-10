Brickell Anti-aging Products Get it

Portland, Maine’s Brickell has long been one of our fave men’s grooming suppliers. The stuff these guys put out is manly without being overly macho, tough but not hard, and cool but affordable.

But the Brickell line of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products for men is nothing short of a revelation. We started the regimen right after the lockdown started, and can plainly see a difference already. The only shame is we can’t go out and show off how great we look.

The Restorative Eye Cream ($40) reduces eye wrinkles, lines, bags, and dark circles around our eyes; the Hyaluronic Acid Booster ($60) is a like a moisture injection straight to the heart of the matter; and the Peptide Protein Booster ($60) keeps things taut and tireless. And the killer Face Moisturizer is easily our new apres-shower go-to.

There are several products in the Brickell anti-aging and anti-wrinkle line, and everything we’ve tried is truly wonderful. No, it’s not cheap. But it is way more affordable than similar products our significant other, er, someone we know very, very well uses.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[from $32; brickellmensproducts.com]

