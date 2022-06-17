Briggs & Riley Torq GET IT

If this summer’s looking like it will have a bit more international travel, it’s a fine time for a reminder that packing is a matter of inches. Heading to Europe for the first time since the pandemic we were reminded that overseas airlines have their own set of sizing rules for carry-on bags. Since our burly North American bag was too big, we took the Torq 21-inch International from Briggs & Riley along on a four-day trip to Denmark.

Out of the box, the Torq looks futuristic with a minimalist design that employs an exoskeletal style likeness molded into the Makrolon polycarbonate shell. But what makes the Torq such a good carry-on bag goes beyond the looks. The spinner has a clever, hinged and gusseted front face that pops open with the slide of the lock. The pocket it reveals is perfect for stashing a 15-inch laptop, tablet, passport, or whatever gear you need quick access to. The pocket also has a USB-A extension with a female port built into the outside edge of the case. That allows you to toss in your favorite compliant rechargeable battery inside the front pocket, plug it into that extension, then charge your device from the outside of the bag.

Inside the bag is a 70/30 design with a zippered divider all covered in a light-colored lining that makes things easy to see and find. The 70 side has a strap to cinch down on the contents, which helps make the most of an already tidy amount of space. Still, we managed to fit enough clothing to last four days—including a sport coat.

The fit and finish on the bag is very nice, with wheels that glide effortlessly on smooth airport surfaces and the street, a handle that has little slop in it when fully extended, and a TSA lock that keeps the zippers tidy. In fact, the wheels work almost too well—on our return the bag took a tumble off the top floor of a double-decker train when we weren’t paying attention. Even bouncing off a half dozen stops, the Torq shook it off and looked good as new.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$550; briggs-riley.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!