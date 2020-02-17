Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Get It

You probably don’t put much thought into your bath towels. It’s easy to think there’s little variation among brands, but trust us when we say upgrading makes a hell of a difference. You know Brooklinen for their bedding, but their bath essentials are just as sublime—especially their Super-Plush Bath Towels. The extra-thick Turkish cotton towels feel as if you’re cloaking yourself in a kitten-soft blanket—only, y’know, an absorbent one. It might seem trivial, but an elevated everyday essential makes something as routine as showering feel more luxurious. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $69; brooklinen.com]

