I like the bedroom cool, even in the winter. Without fresh air, I swelter between the sheets. My wife, naturally, can sleep under a mound of bedding and still complain about being cold. One thing we agree on, though, is Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Pillow. The open-cell memory foam bounces right back under pressure. It provides support without cratering—and it never seems to get hot. A thin gel surface draws heat out and away from your head and neck. I know it works because it’s the bottom of the pillow, not the top, that’s always warm in the middle of the night. I never need to flip the pillow over.

I opted for the low-profile version because I’m a stomach and side sleeper, while the high-profile pillow works better for my back-sleeping wife. Anti-microbial, hypo-allergenic, and soft as can be with a washable cover, these cooling pillows have removed at least one battlefront from our nightly bedroom fued. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

