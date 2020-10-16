BRWN & Co. Body Butter for Men GET IT

With seasons about to change, many of us have to deal with uncomfortable skin irritation that comes with colder, drier, and overall harsher conditions for the tail end of the year. This means that skincare products should be at front of mind as we head into fall.

Recently, we got or hands on BRWN & Co’s Body Butter for Men, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Made with raw shea butter (sourced from Africa), the body butters from BRWN & Co. are wonderfully creamy and go on so smooth to soothe and moisturize even the toughest of skin types.

They’re 100-percent natural, certified organic, non-toxic, and eco-friendly, so you can feel good about this purchase. And their handsome scents are a pleasure to wear—we preferred the “Sophisticated” scent with its woody and amber musk. If you’re in the market for a skin moisturizer made specifically for men, that smells natural (because it’s quite literally made from all-natural ingredients), then the body butter from BRWN & Co. should be on your bathroom countertop.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$29; brwnandco.com]

