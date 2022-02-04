Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard GET IT

Want to turn your iPad into a legitimate mini laptop? Look no further than the Brydge Air MAX+ wireless keyboard with trackpad. Made specifically for iPad Air (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd Gen), this ultrasophisticated keyboard takes all of the features that the iPad is missing, and wraps them up into a package that not only boosts your tablet’s functionality, but also protects it from drops up to 4-feet. (It’s like a protective case fro your iPhone that boasts technical features that boosts your device’s capabilities.)

It wirelessly pairs with your iPad instantly for seamless connectivity, and it even detaches via magnet from itself, leaving you with your tablet free from tethers of any kind for use as tablets are intended—and then it snaps right back into place, pairs automatically, and transforms back into a compact little computer. It really is a genius design.

The multi-touch trackpad is responsive and capable, the buttons are sturdy, and the action of the keystrokes is pleasantly punchy. It has a magnetic charging port for your Apple Pencil, and its charge has lasted us several days with no sign of shutting down anytime soon.

If you’re an Apple person, with all the Apple gadgets, and your skeptical about how third-party accessories might fit into your Apple system, we think this keyboard will exceed your expectations. Compared to other Apple keyboards for iPads we’ve tried, none of them hold a candle to the functionality and build quality of the Brydge Air MAX+. You won’t be disappointed with this addition to your Apple life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149.99; brydge.com]

