BUBBA Extendable Net

There are few things worse than losing a fish at the boat due to a faulty net or not having enough distance to bring it in. BUBBA expanded their line of products once again with their new 100-percent carbon fiber extendable fishing net.

If you’re a serious angler and like buying gear that will last many years this net will do just that because it’s built like a tank—A very common problem across many other extendable fishing nets on the market is they bend when fully extended. That wear over time can mean the difference between landing or losing that trophy fish. Due to the carbon fiber and reinforced aluminum handle there is no give at all and can comfortably hold up to 50 pounds.

The extendable grip feels really smooth in your hands and is designed to fit in most rod holders. I liked how when you click the button to extend it—there is a pop mechanism that pushes the extension open making you that must faster at getting the net in the water and your fish in the boat.

Another feature that I really appreciated about this net is the PVC-coated nylon material which prevents tangling and harming the fish. If you’re tired of going through nets every season I strongly recommend having a look at the Extendable Net from BUBBA.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$244.99; bubba.com]

