Bubba Saltwater Multi-Flex Interchangeable Knife Set

You know when you hold a tool in your hand and you just think, “Wow, this is going to get the job done.” Well, the Bubba Saltwater Mutli-Flex will acertainly get the job done …and then another job, and another. The one very solid, grippy handle fits two different blades: a 9-inch serrated flex and a 9-inch stiff blade to filet the best of your saltwater catch. They lock in tight, no worries.

Designed for medium to large-sized fish, these two tang blades are for solid duty and what you would expect from Bubba. There’s a very simple slide and lock mechanism to very easily switch out the blades, so you can use the serrated to cut through tough exterior and then the straight blade for the actual filet work, not leaving any of that tasty meat on the bone.

The set comes in a rigid carry case with an IPX6 waterproofing seal, so you can take it offshore without worry of salt corrosion. There are specific compartments for the components and everything fits nice and tight. The case will actually store four blades (Bubba makes Tapered Flex and Ultra Flex blades, which would be logical additions to this set.) One-year warranty covers materials and workmanship. Now all you have to do is put some fish on the filet table.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$124.99; bubba.com]

