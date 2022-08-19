Bubba Tidal Pro Fishing Rod GET IT

Bubba has been putting out high end fishing tools for over a decade now and that legacy is not slowing down. The new Bubba Tidal series fishing rods are just one of their latest offerings to the fishing world and they did hold back on quality. The Tidal Pro series rod is everything an angler would want in a rod with top of the line Fuji components, 30-ton Toray graphite construction, a corrosion resistant design all with the iconic non-slip Bubba grip and carbon fiber handle.

Tested and designed from the ground up, Bubba created a rod that looks incredible and feels even better when you’re out fishing. Armed with limited lifetime warranty they really put their work on the line with this series. The Tidal Pro comes in six models for spinning and two models for casting each with a distinct power, action and length to help you land any fish you’re targeting. The comfort, ergonomics and sensitivity this rod brings to the water is something everyone should experience.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$329.99; bubba.com]

