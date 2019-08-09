Buck Mason Double Weave SS Vintage Two Pocket Shirt GET IT

If you’re looking for the perfect summer shirt, you’ve come to the right place. Whether I’m dressing up for a Monday coffee meeting or need a shirt to throw on for post-paddleboard drinks on vacation, I wear this Buck Mason Double Weave SS Vintage Two Pocket Shirt. Like the brand’s other apparel, this short-sleeve button-down has classic vibes and a comfortable feel. You can get it in faded blue or green. The medium sizing works well for me at 6′, but don’t forget: It’s 100% cotton, so set your washer to cold to prevent it from shrinking. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$85; buckmason.com]