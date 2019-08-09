Gear

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Buck Mason Double Weave SS Vintage Two Pocket Shirt

If you’re looking for the perfect summer shirt, you’ve come to the right place. Whether I’m dressing up for a Monday coffee meeting or need a shirt to throw on for post-paddleboard drinks on vacation, I wear this Buck Mason Double Weave SS Vintage Two Pocket Shirt. Like the brand’s other apparel, this short-sleeve button-down has classic vibes and a comfortable feel. You can get it in faded blue or green. The medium sizing works well for me at 6′, but don’t forget: It’s 100% cotton, so set your washer to cold to prevent it from shrinking. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$85; buckmason.com]

