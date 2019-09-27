Burley Tail Wagon Get It

If you enjoy cycling and own a dog, you’ve probably thought about safely combining the two. I took my new puppy along on a ride using the Burley Tail Wagon—and, with some time, patience, and a ton of positive reinforcement, found it to be a solid piece of gear that’s pretty easy to use. Out of the box, the Burley is mostly ready to go, and just needs a few minutes of assembly. It’s a trailer, so it’s not small, but folds down kind of flat to save space when not in use. The 16-inch wheels have a quick release from the wagon, and the trailer arm attaches to the rear hub of most bikes without much fuss. The aluminum frame holds up to 75 pounds inside (which might be enough for two dogs) and the floor space is about 32.5×19, which was plenty of room for my dog to sit or stand. During my ride over asphalt and gravel, the Burley held up. Just remember, you’re towing 23.5 pounds plus the weight of your dog, so it takes some getting used to.

The hardest part about using the Burley is getting your dog to enjoy the ride, which, as I learned, takes time. You might want to build the Burley and let your dog sniff it out in the living room or backyard for a while before the first ride. Toss some treats in to get them used to getting inside. The removable floor sits on aluminum rails, so that can get a little bumpy en route. I recommend adding a blanket or dog bed to make it more comfortable. Other than that, the rear tailgate makes loading your dog easy, and there are pockets to store gear like a leash, treats, and water. It also helps to have someone ride behind the Burley, so your dog can keep you in view at all times—though for taller dogs, the front window can be rolled up so you can look back and praise them. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$400; burley.com]