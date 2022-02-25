Burton Cyclic Pant GET IT

Sometimes it’s not about what you’re wearing, it’s what else you’re wearing. This is the philosophy behind Burton’s “skin-to-shell” approach, wherein you layer up with very specific pieces. And the Burton [ak] GORE-TEX Cyclic Pant is a perfect example: a hardcore snow pant, tested in the backcountry, made to be worn with one of Burton’s base layer bottoms, depending on temp and comfort.

The fit and style are middle of the road: Not a Wu Tang 1997 sag but also not 2007 indie rocker tight. These feature Burton’s DryRide (and registers “ultimate” on their Waterproofing chart) which is guaranteed to keep you dry and anyone who has worn it knows this to be Bible truth on the hill.

GORE TEX two-layer fabric is windproof, waterproof, and breathable to keep you warm when you’re riding, hiking or pulling yourself out of powder, with venting to let moisture escape (instead of chilling you when you settle back down on the lift). It features back pockets, cargo pockets with zippered interior tool sleeve, and zippered microfleece hand-warmer pockets, so you don’t lose your stuff when you’re losing your mind in good snow.

Burton’s bluesign® approved commitment uses only safe chemicals and reduce impact on both humans and Earth during manufacturing. Its lifetime warranty speaks to the durability.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$364.95; burton.com]

