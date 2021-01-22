Burton Men’s Anon M4 Cylindrical Goggle + Spare Lens + MFI Face Mask GET IT

The best gear is the gear you don’t have to talk about. There’s not a lot of adjusting and fidgeting. Everything just works to a point where you’re focused on traversing to some spot that might still be holding snow from two days ago, or the next lap you’re doing through the park.

Burton knows this and it’s apparent in the new Anon M4 Cylindrical Goggle + MFI. The key to a good day of riding on a frosty day is for everything to line up seamlessly. The Anon M4 has that all worked out with the Magnetic Face Mask.

For too long, we struggled on those cold days out west (or pretty much any day in New England) with the goggle/mask combo. Goggles on, goggles off … fogging up. Neck warmers were too loose or didn’t breathe. Getting them to line up with goggles was like picking a winning lottery number. We throw the word seamless around a lot, but this new technology actually eliminates an actual seam (two seams if you count the helmet-to-goggle fit.)

Anon has a full line of breathable Neck Warmers, Helmet Hoods and Balaclavas that offer a lightweight metal “carrier” that locks to four magnetic connection points on the bottom of the goggles. The connection is clean and easy.

It features reinforced perforated 02 Vents and Full Perimeter Channel Venting for fog-free riding, wall-to-wall vision and two lenses with Magna Tech Quick Lens for easy swap-outs. The only time you’ll talk about it is when you’re headed to the pub, thinking about how you didn’t have to mess with your goggles and neck warmer all day.––Jon Coen

[$179.97 (Sale) – Burton.com]

