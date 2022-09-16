Bustin Boards Maestro GET IT

One of our favorite feelings in the world is pushing our skateboard down the street, wind blowing in our face, zig-zagging left and right… simply cruising. It’s a sensation we can’t really describe, but we’d venture to say that it feels simply like pure freedom. However, the experience is only as good as the board you put between your feet. And one of the coolest skateboards we’ve hopped on in a while is the Maestro from Bustin Boards.

While we certainly wouldn’t classify this as a freestyle board or something built for your local skatepark, the Maestro is built to rule the streets. From your daily commute, to your local hill, to cruising down the sidewalk, this board rides smooth-as-silk, turns on a dime, and is simply so much damn-fun.

The deck features the brand’s new and improved Push-Camber design that flexes just enough to give you a soft, cushy rhythm as you push, while still holding a stiff-enough base to hold up when you pick up some serious speed. The brand states that this new design gives skaters 2X more power-per-push than previous editions. (While we don’t quite know how to quantify that claim, we’d venture to say that the torque you get from one push feels remarkably more effective than any other board we’ve ridden.)

The deck is built from their new T-Core—a blend of teak, maple, and bamboo—which provides the perfect blend of flex and stability. It comes standard with Abec-7 bearings (you can upgrade significantly for a small upcharge—We went up to Abec-9s for $12 extra), ultra-responsive Bustin R1 177mm trucks, buttery smooth Premier Formula 70mm 80a wheels, and Laser Grip that’s stylishly cut around their wood-burn logo on the deck. This board looks badass, and punches way above its weight class.

This board is the ultimate city cruiser, built to breeze past the Ubers and Lyfts stuck in traffic. If you’re getting tired of lugging your bike around, but still enjoy traversing your city or town under your own power, this is the ultimate solution.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$219; bustinboards.com]

