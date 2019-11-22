Caddis Reading Glasses GET IT

Getting older isn’t always bad: My body feels stronger than ever, but my eyes are another thing. Tired of squinting at the computer screen daily, I went in for a check-up and was informed it’s time for me to start using reading glasses. Reading glasses?! Reading glasses make me think of my grandparents, the ones that are always hanging around their necks. I’m not that old, yet, and I’m not too keen to look the part. My quest for sleek readers came to a halt when I was introduced to Caddis readers. They’re retro and modern eyewear that I love wearing. The best part: I can now read the fine print—and look great doing it. — Jennifer Santana, Director of Photography

[From $89; caddislife.com]

