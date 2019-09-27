Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Woods Get It

The Epic Flash Fairway Woods boast the latest technology from one of the industry’s leaders in club innovation—but it’s the brand’s customization and ordering process that’s truly innovative. Your days of finding aftermarket club wizards or relying on your local pro’s club-fitting prowess is over. It’s now possible to get a totally custom-fit club, down to grip type, directly from the factory itself. Simply share the specs you’re looking for and you’ll receive a club that’ll fit your needs to a T (or, rather, tee). The head includes Jailbreak technology to maximize ball speed, which leads to a super hot face and extra carry. Although the head looks anything but oversized, the face is forgiving and seems to have a slight draw bias to it. In short: It’s easy to hit off a tee and from the fairway. Solid feel and sound should reinforce your confidence, but if that’s not enough, get a load of this: Callaway has leveraged AI to test over 15,000 prototypes (via simulation) to get the prefect face design. The end result is a handsome club with superior distance that should help your game. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[From $399; callawaygolf.com]