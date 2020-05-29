CalmOptics Blue Light Glasses GET IT

It’s no secret that working from home is kind of the normal thing to do right now. Unless you’re an essential worker on the frontlines of societal needs, most of us are plugging away on our keyboards all day long, gazing into a computer screen.

And with this, comes heavy exposure to “blue light.” While blue light emitted from the sun can be beneficial— as it regulates our circadian rhythm—overexposure to digital blue light from our devices can cause serious eye fatigue, sleep disruption, and even headaches. This is why we decided to get ourselves into a pair of CalmOptics Blue Light Glasses for our every-day workload.

Specifically designed to block the harmful digital blue light from all of our devices, these glasses have kept us from feeling any of the aforementioned negative health effects. They’re also lightweight and super comfortable. Speaking from someone who typically hates wearing any type of glasses, we barely notice that we have these on. And we even got our kids a couple of pairs for their “distance learning” on their computers, and they love them (they don’t want to take them off at the end of the day).

They offer a full line of adult unisex, teens, and kids frames, so there’s a style to fit everyone in your family—and they have a lifetime warranty. Living in this digital world today, this piece of eyewear will help keep you feeling OK about all that screen time.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Prices vary; calmoptics.com]

