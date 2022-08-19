CamelBak Podium Flow 4 Hydration Belt GET IT

Call it what you want: hip belt, waist bag, etc, but the fanny pack is having a moment. After being ostracized for being a symbol of the sometimes cringy 80s fashion, the rather practical carrying vessel is finally getting the respect it deserves. We tested CamelBak’s Podium Flow 4 Hydration belt and loved it. (It is a bike fanny pack.)

Made for quick rides for those who carry what they need, and nothing more—Also, for those who hate having a sweaty back while riding. The Podium Flow 4 has four zipper pockets that are evenly spread out with one main bottle pocket in the center. If you are used to side bottle pockets, the reach for the solo one can take some adjustment. However, the pocket stays in-place well so that slipping a bottle back in while riding is fairly easy.

We are grateful to CamelBak for not overthinking the adjustable hip band by keeping it simple. It does not loosen up while riding, but is easy to adjust when you want. The next-to-body material features an Air Support™ Back Panel with Body Mapping Technology that helps with airflow, it also keeps the weight down.

It’s also made with recycled materials—wins all around. It is the simplicity of the Podium Flow 4 that stands out for us. There are some over-designed fanny packs out there, and maybe that is in an effort to try and dispel the stigma of fanny packs. However, when you embrace the functionality of a fanny pack, it really is hard to go back.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$55; camelbak.com]

