When it comes to camp cooking and outdoor BBQs this season, a solid set of carving tools is vital. After all, once you spend all that time marinating, seasoning, grilling and smoking that delicious food, handling and slicing it up in proper fashion is just as important. And the 4-Piece Carving Set by Camp Chef tackles this job with ease

The set includes a 10-inch chef knife, santoku knife, a pair of grill tongs, as well as high-quality carving fork. This is everything you need to get your meats from the prepping board, to the grill, to the carving board, to the mouths of your hungry guests. Bonus: It also comes with a really nice canvas roll knife case to keep it all organized in between BBQs.

Right out of the box, the chef’s knife cuts like butter right through tri-tip, brisket, pork belly, and even pork ribs, and the natural grip of the Pakkawood handles are not only beautiful, but feel ever-so solid in-hand.

At an affordable price point for such a high-quality set, this carving set should be by your side for all your culinary adventures this summer.

[$72; campchef.com]

