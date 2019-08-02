Cardo PackTalk Bold Get It

Helmet-to-helmet motorcycle comm systems have improved tenfold over the years, with more reliable connections, clearer microphones, and easier interfaces. One of the leaders in the industry, Cardo Systems has now joined forces with audio specialists JBL to provide more powerful, bass-driven speakers. The sound quality is remarkable. Thanks to voice commands, I can play and pause music; take and make calls; and talk with my riding buddy, whether it’s a passenger on my bike or someone else riding a hundred yards away. It brings a whole new dimension to motorcycling. For some (myself included), the solitary nature of motorcycling is part of what makes riding so special, but you can’t deny the sense of security and convenience that comes with being connected. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$340, single unit; $600, duo; cardosystems.com]